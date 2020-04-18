Lori L. Cope, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Cope, 52, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was born November 8, 1967 to Donald L. and Juanita Smith.

She was a 1986 graduate of Crestwood High School in Mantua, Ohio.

Lori worked for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman and The Vitamin Shoppe in Niles.

She was of the Christian faith and loved being outdoors.

She enjoyed fishing and watching the birds. Lori loved animals, especially her cats. She loved spending time with friends and family. She was adventurous and willing to try new things.

She was a loving wife to surviving husband, Larry; Larry’s children, Tony Cope (Melba) and Krista Futrel (Josh) she also leaves a son, Kevin Hurd (Marissa); a brother, Jeffrey L. Smith (Nancy); Jeff’s children, Ashley, Jeffrey and Katie Smith; mother-in-law Joan Galloway; father-in-law, Tim Downs; sister-in-law, Lynne Ritter and her daughter, Amanda.

Lori had many friends and extended family.

Along with her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Gladys Goodyear and Edward and Marguerite Smith.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

