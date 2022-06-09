WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori Ann Miller, 61, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Lori was born on May 16, 1961 in Warren, a daughter of Harold and Leona (Albright) Haer.

She was a 1979 graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to work as a housekeeper for many years.

Lori was strong-willed and independent. She was an animal lover and cherished the time she spent with her family and those whom she loved. Lori will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She will always be remembered by her husband of 39 years, Thomas Miller; children, Samantha of Youngstown, Jacob of Austintown and Cody Miller of Round Rock, Texas; sister, Joyce (Bill) Tustin of Warren; brother-in-law, Rod Pykare and many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Pykare.

Family and friends will gather for memorial calling hours on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. An opportunity to speak about Lori will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.