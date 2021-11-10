Loretta (Smith) Kerns, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta (Smith) Kerns, 98, of Cortland passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at her home in Cortland.

Loretta was born on October 19, 1923 in Princeton, New Jersey, a daughter of James A. and Mary Josephine (Brady) Smith.

Loretta earned a Bachelor of Science at Douglas College, the female satellite to Rutgers, in New Brunswick, New Jersey and in 1963 she came to Warren.

On June 12, 1948, Loretta married the love her life, Frederick Kerns. They were blessed with a large, loving family and they shared 37 years of marriage together until Fred’s death in 1985.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Loretta had an extensive work career. She worked for Delaval Steam Turbon Company in Trenton, New Jersey and when she moved to Ohio, she worked for Sherwin Williams and Windsor House as an office clerk.

Loretta was also very active in her church life at St. Mary’s in Warren and eventually at St. Robert’s. She attended daily Mass, served as a Eucharistic Minister and lector for Mass and worked in hospital pastoral care, attending decades of Call to Action Conferences. Loretta also worked at the local St. Vincent DePaul food kitchen and was a member of local book clubs. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Loretta will always be remembered by her children, Mary (Joe) Dubendorfer of Corning, New York, Cecelia (Dr. Samuel) Pipes of Howland, Patricia (Thomas) Bauman of Salem, Ohio, Dennis Kerns of Cortland, Rosanne (Wyatt) Keckler, Thomas (Angela) Kerns of Niles, Joseph Kerns of Warren, Martin Kerns of Youngstown, Matthew (Sally) Kerns of Warren and William Kerns of Warren; 15 Grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and a sister, Rosemary Smith of California.

Besides her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Kerns, brothers Raymond and Paul Smith and a son Laurence Kerns.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Loretta on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St Robert Bellarmine Church, 669 Niles Cortland Rd NE, Warren, OH 44484.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Carl Kish presiding.

A burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Loretta’s name to St. Vincent de Paul Trumbull County, 2431 Niles Road, SE Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

To send flowers to Loretta’s family, please visit our floral store.