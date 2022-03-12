WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta N. Germano, 94, formerly of Warren, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Haven of Our Lady of Peace nursing facility and she was lovingly cared for in her final years by Patricia (Patty) and Rick Hess in Pensacola, Florida.

Loretta was born on October 20, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Angelina (D’Amico) Necro.

Loretta was not afraid of hard work and held her first job at A&P on Market Street, where she met her husband, Mark C. Germano, Sr. As she tells it, “I was cutting bologna, and he said, ‘I’m going to marry you some day.’ She went on to work at Packard Electric for 38 years until her retirement.

Besides her work, Loretta enjoyed cooking, knitting, sewing and making puzzles.

She also enjoyed being a part of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Italian-American Festival Committee where she could display her bocce playing skills.

Loretta will be deeply missed by her children, Angela Germano, Mark C. (Martha) Germano, Jr., David J. (Jeri) Germano and Patricia (Richard) Hess; grandchildren, Gordon (Dana) Hazlette, Christopher Hazlette, Mark C. (Lacy) Germano III, Jeffrey (Myka) Germano, Jessica Germano, Jenna (Zach) Byler, Jacqueline (Tyler) Cykon, Kinsley (Kyle) Ottley and Kimberly (James) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Anna Hazlette, Julia Hazlette, Luke Hazlette, Melissa Hazlette, Christopher Hazlette, Jr., Charlotte Germano, Ruby Germano, Zeyah Germano, Briar Germano, Zoe Byler, Jade Byler, Zaya Byler, Everett Ottley, James Roberts V and Jaxton Roberts and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Mark C. Germano, Sr., whom she married on May 29, 1948 and her brother Anthony (Tony) Necro.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Loretta on Thursday evening, March 17, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again on Friday morning, March 18, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

Donations may be made in honor of Loretta N. Germano to either St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481 or the American Heart Association, 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, OH 44685

