Loretta Marie Letscher, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Marie Letscher, 93, of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, September 12, 2021 at her Residence.

Loretta was born October 7, 1927, in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Leopoldine (Gruber) Sanhamel.

Loretta graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1945.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Loretta had an extensive work career. She started out working for Evanston Trust and Savings, then, when her family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, she worked as a baker and cook in the Naval Hospital. When she and her family moved to Warren, she worked for the Warren City Schools in the late 60’s. In 1993, the family moved to Cortland where she enjoyed her retirement.

Loretta was a proud member of St. James Catholic Church (now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton), where she was an active member of the altar and rosary society.

She also enjoyed crocheting, camping, reading and working crossword puzzles. She will surely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Loretta is survived by her children, Carl Letscher of Virginia Beach, Joanne (George) Bolinger of Bazetta, Robert (Gail) Letscher of Mt. Sinai, New York, Paul (Debbie) Letscher of Rochester, Pennsylvania and John (companion Doris) Letscher of Koengernheim, Germany; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, James Letscher, whom she married on May 6, 1950, brother, Carl Sanhamel and sister, Lois Morgan.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Loretta on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Rd NE.

There will be a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, St. James Site, on Friday September 17, 2021 with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may send contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Loretta’s family would like to graciously thank Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate care given to Loretta during her final days.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

