Loretta J. Sorger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta J. Sorger, 83, formerly of Timber Knoll in Fowler, passed away Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born July 18, 1937, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Henry Joseph and Esther A. (Sheriff) Bourquin.

Loretta was a 1955 graduate of Meadville High School. She enjoyed attending the class reunions and the monthly get togethers.

In her younger years, she belonged to a bowling league and an archery club.

She is survived by three daughters, Roxanna Jean Mines of Warren, Loree J. Little of California, and Misty L. Sorger of Niles, six grandchildren and a sister Elizabeth Snyder of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eugene Sorger, two sisters, Marjorie Martin and Phyllis Morohovich and a brother, Robert Bourquin.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, April 24 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Girard, Ohio.

A Burial will follow at Greendale Cemetery in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Loretta J. Sorger, please visit our floral store.