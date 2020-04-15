Loretta G. “Lori” Spisak, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta G. “Lori” Spisak, 79, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born September 3, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of John and Mildred (Ozdobinski) Gladek.

Lori married April 23, 1960 to John G. Spisak Sr. She lived in Garfield Hts. till 1977 and then moved to Newbury till 2003 and then to Hartsgrove till 2017 and the moved to Vienna.

She previously owned and operated with her husband Seal Pro Incorp from 1988 to 2001 and later worked part time at Giant Eagle in Middlefield.

Lori was a member of St. Helen Church in Newbury and Queen of the Holy Rosary in Vienna.

She enjoyed reading and was avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two children John G. (Paulette) Spisak Jr. of Cortland and Cheri (Frank) Spisak Jones of Painsville, four grandchildren John E. Spisak, and Jenna M. Spisak both of Chesterland, Ohio, Mackenzie Jones and Blake Aaron Jones both of Florida and a great grandchild Mason Henry Ford.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Spisak, a daughter Sandra M. Bremenour and a son-in-law David Bremenour.

A private service will be held at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church with Rev. Arnaud Devillers officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls in Chardon.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Loretta’s name to St. Joseph the Provider learning center c/o Queen of the Holy Rosary 291 Scoville Dr. Vienna, Ohio 44473.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lori Hemrock and the staff at the Hope Center and of the Windsor House in Champion for the kind and compassionate care she received.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

