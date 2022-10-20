WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Loretta Ann Ciferno, 91, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in Columbus, Ohio where she had lived for nearly 30 years.

Loretta was born in Newton Falls on May 21, 1931, the youngest child of Mary (Baird) and Edward S. Grohosky.

Educated at Warren St. Mary’s, in 1949 she married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Albert “Larry” Ciferno in St. Mary’s Church, Warren, Ohio. They were married for 71 years.

Loretta and Larry lived in Warren raising their nine children, actively involved all the while in their home church, Christ Our King, where Mrs. Ciferno, who possessed of a lilting, lyrical, soprano voice, served as a Liturgical Music Leader for many years. For a time, Loretta also lent her talents to the Warren Civic Chorus and to the seasonal production of the “Messiah”.

Loretta passed her love of music on to her children as she encouraged her children to study piano, guitar, clarinet, trumpet or any musical instrument of their choice. Loretta enjoyed attending live classical and contemporary concert venues throughout her life with her husband and children.

Pursuing her dream of studying to be a nurse in her late 40s, Loretta resumed her education to first attain a degree as a practical nurse and later attending the registered nursing program at Kent State University.

Loretta worked for years in an area hospital, nursing facilities and as a private duty nurse. The caring of family and friends always at the forefront of her life, Loretta was a lifelong caregiver.

Following Mr. Ciferno’s retirement in the late 1990s, the couple moved to Columbus, Ohio to be near several of their children and grandchildren. Loretta resumed her nursing career and worked for a short time in Columbus.

Eventually, Loretta retired to devote all of her time to her family. Loretta enjoyed traveling throughout the United States mostly visiting family and friends. Loretta planned and looked forward to beach trips oceanside and Lake Erie trips with her children and grandchildren, as well as a trip to Italy with Larry. Always searching for a healthy path, Loretta was very fond of walking and exploring the parks and botanical gardens around the Columbus area with her husband.

The family, always her top priority, consumed much of Loretta’s time as she enjoyed supporting and attending so many of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting, music, school and other extra-curricular activities. In addition to many other interests, Loretta was a talented seamstress for her children and grandchildren. Loretta lovingly gifted her family with hand sewn treasures throughout their lives.

Mrs. Ciferno was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Lawrence A. Ciferno; her parents; her sisters, Edna Grohosky, Sister Theresa May Grohosky, SND (formerly Sr. Mary St. Cecelia) and Cecelia “Bette” Grohosky; her brother, Lt. Col. Edward Grohosky, Sr.; her sister-in-law, Theresa Ciferno and her brother- and-sister-in-law, Salvatore “Sam” Ciferno and his wife, Helen Ciferno.

Loretta is survived by her nine children: daughters, Marilu Ciferno of Las Vegas, Sheila A. Ciferno of Westerville, Judy (Steve) Dardas of Youngstown, Theresa (Mario) Bienvenue of Columbus and Lucianne (Matthew) Sauer of Columbus; sons, Lawrence J. Ciferno of Denver, Richard (Diane) Ciferno of Richmond, Virginia, Kevin (Denise) Ciferno of Bradenton, Florida and Brian (Alison) Ciferno of Highland Heights, Ohio; as well as 21 grandchildren, Christopher (Stephanie) Ciferno, Nicholas (Anna Marie) Ciferno, Alec Ciferno, Caroline Ciferno, Jonathan (Alexandra) Ciferno, David Ciferno, Laura Dankovic, Carolyn (Rob) Zirkel, Andrea (Jason) Ross, Kirsten (Jack) Burchenal, Jared (Hannah) Allen, Ashely (Oscar) Almazan Ciferno, Eric (Hillary) Ciferno, Danielle Bienvenue, Mitchell Bienvenue, Nicole Bienvenue, Rachel Ciferno, Justin Ciferno, Isabella Ciferno, John (Amy) Sauer and Dominic (Tricia) Sauer and 14 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather and pay tribute to Loretta on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio, where a Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be following the Mass at the All-Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 210 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.