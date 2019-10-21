Lois A. Gaydosh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois A. Gaydosh, 79, entered into eternal light and love on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

She was born December 25, 1939 in Ringold, Pennsylvania, daughter of Lemuel and Evelyn Smith.

She graduated from Warren G Harding High School in 1958 and on June 12 1960 married high school sweetheart, David G Gaydosh. Married 25 years, they remained close friends to this day.

She retired in 2017 from Children’s Services where she worked as a clerk and where she forged lasting friendships.

She was a devoted believer and student of the Unity Faith; a dedicated active board member of Metaphysical Insights 528 at SCOPE in Warren. She had a great understanding of the nature of the human spirit.

Lois loved the outdoors, gazing at the moon and stars, sunrise and sunset and especially a good bonfire. She loved music and was an avid concert goer; she loved to cook something delicious for family and friends but what Lois loved most were the people in her life. She was a living example of unbounded joyful love, true compassion, generosity and a caring spirit. She lived and loved with all her heart and soul.

“Life isn’t measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”

Precious memories of Lois live on in the hearts of those who love her: son, David G. Gaydosh, Jr. and wife, Connie; daughter, Diana Brown and husband, Scott; daughter, Mary Lynn Gaydosh; her grandchildren, David G. Gaydosh III, Christine Brown, Chelsea Brown and Ashley Nahm; great-grandchild, Michael McVicker; beloved nieces and nephew, great-nieces and nephews, sisters and brother-in-law and a great number of beloved friends.

She is joined in Heaven by her parents; brothers, Kenneth and Richard and sister, Rita Culver.

“LIVE each day with purpose. BELIEVE with all your soul. LOVE beyond words”

Join us to remember and celebrate Lois’s life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel in Warren. Calling hours are 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m.

You are welcome to make a donation to a favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Lois’s family.

