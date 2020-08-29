Linda R. Carl, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda R. Carl, 70, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born July 26, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Marion Giddings.

Linda was a 1968 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She retired from Packard Electric on assembly line for over 30 years.

Linda was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland.

She enjoyed going to the casinos and traveling to Las Vegas, the beach, summer festivals, music concerts. She also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and Browns and was an avid OSU Fan. Mom loved her animals, especially her kitties

Mom had the kindest heart and genuinely cared for and would do anything for anyone, she always put others first before herself. She truly was an Angel on earth and will now be eternally.

She is survived by her daughter, Staci Carl; a brother, Joseph (Gwen) Rudophi of Texas; a sister, Sue Rogers of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Loretta (Ron) McHenry of Cortland and two brothers-in-law, Charles (Renee) Carl of Braceville and David J. Carl of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Michael Carl and her stepmom, Sylvia Giddings.

Private burial will be held in Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda’s name to Hope Center, 1745 Niles-Cortland Road, Warren, OH 44484 or to the Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

