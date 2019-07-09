Linda McClelland, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

MENTOR, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda McClelland, 73, formerly of Warren, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Lake Health West Medical Center.

She was born January 20, 1946 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Pasquale “Patsy” and Emily Pasquini.

She was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary’s and a 1968 graduate of Ohio University with Bachelors Degree in Biology.

Linda retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital as a medical technologist after 30 years.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed reading, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Diana (Michael) Guhde of Mentor, Ohio and two grandchildren, Gianna and Arianna.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth McClelland whom she married January 2, 1971 and passed away November 5, 2003.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Linda’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Linda’s family.

