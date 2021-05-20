Linda L. Chucksa, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Chucksa, 70, of Warren passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 19, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Linda was born on July 20, 1950 in Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Eugene and Deina (Nocenti) Franks.

Linda was a 1968 graduate of Albert Galetin High School in Masontown, Pennsylvania.

She worked for her father as a secretary for a short time and then came to Warren in 1974.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Linda enjoyed shopping at the Eastwood Mall, riding her bike and being the “neighborhood mom” to her neighbors and son’s friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Linda is survived by her husband of 47 years, John E. Chucksa Sr.; son, Robert (Theresa) Chucksa Sr. of Warren; grandchildren Robert Chucksa Jr., David Chucksa and Maria Chucksa, all of Warren; brother, Donald (Patricia) Franks of Masontown, Pennsylvania; sister -in-law, Beverly Franks of Masontown, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her son, John E. Chucksa Jr and brother, Eugene Franks.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Linda on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., led by Deacon Ed Kleese.

Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.