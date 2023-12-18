WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Allen, 72, of Warren passed away on Saturday morning, December 9, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Linda was born on April 14, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Samuel E. Sr. and Shirley (Meier) Lanza.

She was a 1969 graduate of Burgettstown Junior Senior High School and went on to graduate from Trumbull Memorial Hospital Nursing School.

Linda worked as a nurse in the maternity ward at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 35 years.

Outside of work, Linda was a faithful member of Bazetta Christian Church, where she was a devoted choir member.

She enjoyed reading, traveling and being around her family. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Samuel E. Lanza, Jr., Marilyn Porec, David (Carol) Lanza, Edward J. (Donna) Lanza and many loved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Allen and sisters, Peggy Eaton and Elaine (Ray) Taylor.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Linda on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Meadow Brook Cemetery in Champion.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Linda’s family.

