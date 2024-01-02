WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Kay Wilden, 68, of Warren passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Linda was born on May 1, 1955 in Warren, a daughter of George and Jennie Schaeffer.

Linda was a 1973 graduate of LaBrae High School and later had an extensive career working for the city of Warren; most recently being employed by the Warren Income Tax Department.

Outside of work, Linda enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and shopping. She treasured trips taken to the beach. Most of all, she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Linda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Linda will always be remembered by her spouse, James Wilden of Warren; children, Jennifer (Tim) Phillips of Temecula, California; Stacy (Steve) Burkholder of Howland and James (Nicolette) Wilden of Howland; grandchildren, Madison and Makenzie Phillips, Jaxson and Riley Burkholder, and Lia and Gianna Wilden; sister, Barbara Justice of Belleville, Michigan and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her grandson, Mason Phillips and sister, Debbie Pleacher.

Family and friends may pay tribute to Linda during memorial calling hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 10:00 – 12 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will take place at 12 Noon at the funeral home with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

A private urn burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Kay Wilden, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.