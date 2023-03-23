GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian V. Falasca, beloved wife of Donato Falasca, was laid to rest on March 21, 2023, at All Souls Cemetery, following a private Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Warren. Lillian entered peacefully into eternal life, after a lengthy illness, on March 14, 2023, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.

Lillian was born on November 14, 1939, in Carovilli, Italy, the daughter of Michele A. and Sandrina (Ricchiuti) Valerio. In 1955, at the age of 16, she immigrated to the United States where she and her family made their home in Warren, Ohio.

In 1962, she married Donato Falasca, and they raised two children together. She retired from Packard Electric after 19 years.

Lillian enjoyed visiting and spending time with family and friends, especially Sunday pasta dinners with her children and granddaughters. She was a wonderful cook and baker – her delicious spongecakes were enjoyed by many. She also enjoyed knitting scarves for family and friends.

Lillian will be missed by all who knew her and will be remembered as a very thoughtful and loving person. Along with her husband of 61 years, she leaves her daughter, Norma (Franko) Mancini, son, Albert (Sally) Falasca; granddaughters, Gia (Frank) Rich, Alisa Mancini, and Isabella, Giuliana, and Katarina Falasca; brother, Valentino Valerio; sisters, Irma (Robert) Laird and Mary (Sante) Pagano; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Amelia and William Flemming, sister-in-law, Kathy Valerio, and nephew, Michael Laird.

Lillian’s family would like to express their gratitude to the compassionate and dedicated staff of Heritage Manor, who cared for Lillian for three years.

The family requests that material contributions take the form of donations in Lillian’s name to Foundation Fighting Blindness at www.fightingblindness.org. Donations can also be mailed directly to: Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.

