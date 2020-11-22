Lillian A. Stagana, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian A. Stagana, 75, passed away from COVID-19, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 4, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John J. and Anna Stagana.

She was a 1963 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Lillian retired from St. Joseph Mercy Health as a secretary in the respiratory department after 11 years.

She was of the Catholic faith, she enjoyed baking and learning to sew with her sister.

She is survived by her two children, Juliana Lubianetzki of Cortland and Michael (Barb) Lubianetzki of Vienna; a sister, Debi (Dale) Bertuzzi of Howland; a nephew, Dan Bertuzzi and a niece, Becky Bertuzzi.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Lillian’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lillian A. Stagana, please visit our floral store.