Liliana DiGiacobbe, Howland, Ohio

OCALA, Florida (MyValleyTributes) – Liliana DiGiacobbe, 83, formerly of Howland passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 6, 1936, in Nereto, Italy, the daughter of Giuseppe and Adelina Sacrapanti.

She worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital as a dietary cook in the cafeteria.

She was a member of St. James Church and Blessed Sacrament.

She enjoyed bingo, playing the lottery and seamstress work.

She is survived by her three children Diana (David) Noe of Moreland, Georgia, Daniel P (Robin) DiGiacobbe of Ocala, Florida and Paola DeCiancio of Conroe, Texas, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Attelio DiGiacobbe whom she married June 9, 1958, and passed away May 21, 1998, a on Joseph DiGiacobbe a brother Tony Sacrapanti and a sister Primavera Pagano.

A service will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

