Leonard M. Murphy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard M. “Murph” Murphy, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Shephard of the Valley in Howland.

He was born June 8, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio the son of Bernard and Bernadette Murphy.

He was a 1953 graduate of Cleveland Benedictine and attended John Carroll University for two years then went into the Army and then continued his education at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He retired from Peerless Electric as the assistant manager of inventory control after 28 years. After retiring he worked at St. James Parish for ten years doing various assignments.

Leonard was in the Youngstown Area Community Concert Band where he played the Clarinet and was the longest and oldest active member. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren where he was a Eucharistic Minster, Lector and Adult server. He enjoyed reading and was an avid Cleveland and OSU sports fan.

Leonard served our country in the U.S. Army where he was a member of the Army Band.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Gloria Murphy, whom he married April 13, 1991; three children, Martin Murphy of Boulder, Colorado, Maureen (Chris) Murphy-Strouth of Columbia Heights, Minnesota and Brian Murphy of Florence, Kentucky; two stepchildren, Neal (Christine) Scott of Manassas, Virginia and Keith (Mira) Scott of Ypsilanti, Michigan; four grandchildren, Justin, Jaeden, Logan and Spencer; a brother, Tim Murphy of San Jose, California and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” (Hugh) Kerr of North Royalton,.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bernard M. Murphy and three sisters, Sr. Marilyn Murphy OSU, Patricia O’Connor and Cathleen Bregitzer.

Due to Covid-19, private calling hours were held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel and a private service at St. James Church.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

