WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo J. Chiarullo, 93, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at home among family members and caretakers.

Leo was born December 30, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Anne Chiarullo.

Leo met the love of his life, Mary Ann, who would become his wife of 54 years.

Leo is co-owner with his late wife of Pleasant Park Mobile Homes on Parkman Road NW, Warren, He was a teamster for 31 years out of Cleveland with Local 436.

He enjoyed making his sauce, his wine and his martinis. Often Leo shared memories of his time employed at Forest City, trips to his second home in Satellite Beach, Florida, and most of all everything about Mary Ann.

Leo will be missed by his family; his three sons, Kenny (Diann) Chiarullo of Warren, Ricky (Angela) Chiarullo of Satellite Beach, Florida and Tommy Chiarullo of Warren; three grandchildren, Private 1st Class Nicky Chiarullo in the U.S. Army, Janelle (Ryan) Seevers of Marietta and Tonya Coy and two great grandchildren, Gianna and Oaklynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Ann Chiarullo, whom he married May 21, 1955 and passed away August 12, 2009; a brother, Paul Chiarullo and two sisters, Christine Paladino and Eleanor Massien.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren, with Rev. Father Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Leo’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481.

