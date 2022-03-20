HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena Marangoni Opalka of Howland entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A lifetime area resident, Lena was born on February 9, 1928, in Bessermer, Pennsylvania. She was the devoted daughter of Tornino and Carmela Marangoni.

Mrs. Opalka was a June, 1946 graduate of Harding High School.

She was employed as a bookkeeper for Sears until her marriage to Theodore Opalka, Sr. on September 15, 1947. They married in St. Mary’s Church in Warren, Ohio by the Reverend Father Daum.

She became a member of St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in 1948 where she typed the Sunday Bulletin, became a member of the Ladies Guild and helped with the weekly pierogi sales for many years. Lena loved her church and lifelong friendships she made throughout the years, including the Benedictine nuns.

Ted and Lena celebrated 57 years of marriage before Ted’s passing on January 29, 2005, who she missed terribly. Also preceded in death are her parents; her sister, Rosalie (Brogan) and a granddaughter, Katie.

Mr. and Mrs. Opalka had six children; five sons, Dr. Theodore (Pati) of Howland, Deacon Michael (Suzanne) of Fort Lauderdale, Floria, Thomas (Terri) of Cortland, Joseph (Lisa) of New York City, Neal (Carolyn) Of Brooklyn, New York and one daughter, Rosalie (David) of Cortland.

Together, they enjoyed many winters in their Punta Gorda Home in Florida, hosting many get-togethers with family and friends. Being a wife, mother and homemaker is what Lena loved and enjoyed most of all. She cherished her family and the love she gave was returned a hundred times over.

Lena leaves 12 grandchildren, Elisabeth, Emily, Michael, Rosalie, Elisa, Lena, Janine, Michael, Joey, Dustin, Carly and Logan. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Sean, Kayli, Lilly, Keven and Charlotte. They affectionately called her Nana. She called all of them her angels and loved spending time with them, listening to music, teaching them to cook, bake, sew and needlework.

Lena enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, baking, quilting, crocheting, decorating and music. She loved Frank Sinatra and knew every word to every song. Some of her most enjoyable moments were hosting large family dinners and celebrations. She was especially famous for her strawberry jam, lemon meringue pie, halupki, pierogi, Italian meatballs and sauce and hot Hungarian wax peppers served over her homemade bread. You never knew when the aroma of freshly baked cinnamon rolls would greet you.

Probably one of her greatest joys was attending school events, whether it be educational or sporting. She and Ted began attending their children’s sporting events in 1956 and continued cheering throughout 2022, where she cheered on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was everyone’s greatest cheerleader!

Lena was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her life. Her presence brought smiles and happiness to all with peace and love being her major prayers.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel Warren, Ohio. Private family services were held at St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

Donations can be made in Lena’s name to Bella Care Hospice 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010.

