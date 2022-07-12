NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena C. Stankus, 94, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Heritage Villas.

She was born October 18, 1927, Niles, Ohio, the daughter of John and Filomena Santangelo.

Lena was formerly of Niles and moved to Canton in 1989.

She retired from Fusco Cleaners and LaFrance Cleaners in Niles as a clerk after 12 years. She previously worked at Weiss Cleaners in Liberty Township.

For 15 years. Lena was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles.

She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, going to casinos, traveling, cooking and baking.

Lena is survived by her daughter Anita (Ronald) Severtis, Sr. of North Canton, three grandchildren Lisa (Matthew) Higgins of St. Lake, City, Shawna (Dan) DeVoe of North Canton and Ronnie Severtis of Jeffersonville, Indiana and on great-grandchild Laurel DeVoe.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband William “Bill” Stankus whom she married June 1, 1946, and passed away June 29, 1992, a great-grandchild Ainsley Paige Higgins, three brothers Joseph, Dominic and Jerry Santangelo, and a sister Anna Delrosso.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Lena Friday, July 15, 2022, from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 381 Robbins Ave. Niles, Ohio 44446 with Msgr. John A. Zuraw officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lena’s name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 381 Robbins Ave. Niles, Ohio 44446.

