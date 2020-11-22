Lee Henry Giesecke, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee, 80, of Cortland, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mercy St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by family.

He was born in Pittsburgh on May 7, 1940 to Rueane and Arthur Giesecke.

He was graduated from New Castle High School in 1958 and in 1963, received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State College (Trine University) in Angola, Indiana. While there, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Lee married his high school sweetheart, Linda, on December 29, 1962. They were married for nearly 58 years and raised three children.

Lee’s first job brought them to Warren and his career was varied and robust with time spent at Taylor-Winfield, Alcan Aluminum, Wheatland Tube and R. D. Werner Company, retiring in 2003.

Lee’s engineering background was manifested through many home and community projects and he was delighted that his grandsons are both pursuing a degree in engineering.

Whether attending a Y Indian Guides or Princesses outing, coaching his daughters’ softball teams, selling fruit for band boosters or camping with the family, Lee was a devoted father, enthusiastically participating in and supporting his kids’ activities and interests. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, Howland Tigers, Bowling Green Falcons, OSU Buckeyes, and University of Michigan Wolverines (except when playing the Buckeyes).

Lee enjoyed traveling and playing bridge, making interesting items out of repurposed materials, attending his grandchildren’s events, encouraging their undertakings and spending time with family and friends.

Lee was a dedicated member of the Howland United Methodist Church and a cherished volunteer doing anything that was asked of him including working on the annual garage sale, cleaning and maintenance, ushering and serving as a trustee. He participated in the Appalachian Service Project, traveling at least seven times to Central Appalachia with a group of youth and adults to repair homes. He was heavily involved in the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen mission project, preparing and serving a monthly meal to members of the community. His most recent labor of love was overseeing the planning and construction of the church’s multipurpose complex and gymnasium.

Lee is survived by his devoted wife and partner, Linda (Smith). He is lovingly remembered by their children, Kristin Broadbent (Craig), Lea Ann Knapp (Rodd) and Eric Giesecke (Amy). He is the beloved papa of Ian and Olivia Broadbent and granddog, Greta, grandpa of Madelyne and Spencer Knapp and pop pop of Abby and Ella Giesecke. Lee is survived by his twin brother, Larry (Connie); sister-in-law, Marcia Schragg (Jack) and five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; in-laws, Jean and Louis Smith and his wife’s dear aunt, Mildred Smith.

Lee’s family is grateful for the skilled hands and compassionate hearts of the caregivers at Mercy St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Mercy St. Elizabeth and thank them for all they do everyday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Howland United Methodist Church Building Fund, 730 Howland Wilson Road, Warren, OH 44484.

In respect of the current pandemic restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. and livestreamed at www.howlandumc.com.

A celebration of his life will be held at a time when it is appropriate to gather.

