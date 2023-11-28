RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. “Larry” Johnson, Sr., age 76, passed away peacefully Friday, November 17, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Akron to the late Winters Snowden and Margaret Louise (Reed) Johnson.

He attended Ellet High School and earned certifications with the state of Ohio with Licenses in Lab I & II; Wastewater I, II & Water I, II & III and Herbicide and Pesticide.

He started working at the Ravenna Arsenal at age 17 and worked for 33 years there where he was a munitions operator, painter, wastewater operator and more until leaving to join the City of Solon in 1999 as a wastewater operator.

He retired in 2010 and spent time traveling with his beloved wife June in their motorhome out West, Alaska, Canada, New York and at “camp,” where they always enjoyed being together enjoying nature.

Larry was a boxer with the Golden Gloves in Akron and was known as “Pretty Boy Johnson” because he was always combing his hair.

Larry was a member of the Masonic Star Lodge 187 and APCO Fish and Wildlife Conservation Club, of which he served as president for 40 years. Under his leadership and guidance, the Club built a clubhouse at Lake Hodgson, would host annual picnics for members and have fishing contests for children. APCO also established a scholarship program that supports environmental students.

Larry shared his love of the outdoors and his love of fishing and hunting with everybody. He taught his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, to fish and properly handle weapons. Larry served as a longtime volunteer escort for the Camp James A. Garfield state deer hunts.

Larry is remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit. He was caring, a hard worker, giving, and fun-loving, yet could be serious at times. He loved to tinker with his ‘57 Plymouth and his old Cub Cadet. He loved to carve guns and give them as gifts.

Larry married June Fulton, who survives, on September 30, 1990, at Cobbs Pond at the Ravenna Arsenal, where they met. Through this marriage he gained two additional children, Nikki (Joe) Miller and John (Darcy) Melnik, as well as brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Karen Fulton. Larry is also survived by his sons, Larry W. Johnson, Jr. and Billy (Paula) McCoy, as well as brothers, Terry (Mary Ann) Johnson and Eugene (Luetta) Johnson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends that will forever miss him.

Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachael M. Johnson; a grandson, Branden Woods; a sister, Mary Kaye Russell; nephew, Cary Bliley and father and mother in-law, Bill and Lorraine Fulton.

There will be a Celebration of Larry’s Life on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the APCO Lodge at Lake Hodgson in Ravenna, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., followed by prayers and words of remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association for research at www.Ibda.org or 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Liburn, GA 30047 or APCO Fish and Wildlife Conservation Club scholarship fund (contact Scott Templeton 216-218-7505) or plant a few apple trees.

