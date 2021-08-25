Lawrence A. Ciferno, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence A. “Larry” Ciferno, 90, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, in Columbus, where he had lived for nearly 30 years.



Famous among family and friends for his keen wit, gregarious personality, staunch Catholicism and love of sports, Larry was born in Warren on May 28, 1931, the youngest child of Italian immigrants Lucy (DelGarbino) and Lucian A. Ciferno. His early years were spent with his family surrounded by a large extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in his neighborhood community.

A star athlete in high school, Larry excelled at football, basketball and in any sport in which he participated as he was known to be a natural athlete. Larry graduated from Warren St. Mary’s, where he was, many years later, inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. Larry maintained lifelong friendships with many of his classmates and fellow athletes often attending his class reunions for years.



In 1949 he married his high school sweetheart, Loretta A. Grohosky at St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

They lived in Warren and were actively involved in their home church, Christ Our King and raising their nine children. Setting an example for his children, Larry served in his church community on many parish councils and committees as well as acting as a Eucharistic minister, lay reader and song leader at mass for many years. Catholic education was a priority for Larry and all nine children attended Catholic schools.

Larry worked as a driver for the Southern Express Company (later, ICX), where Larry, a lifelong union activist, served as the teamster shop steward.



Following his retirement in the early 90s, the couple moved to Columbus, to be near several of their children and grandchildren. They recently celebrated 71 years of marriage.



During his nearly 30 years of retirement Larry loved traveling with his wife visiting family near and far and enjoyed many vacations with their adult children and grandchildren. Larry mostly enjoyed attending the many sporting and extracurricular events of his children and grandchildren. Throughout his years in Warren and Columbus his children and grandchildren’s football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey, swimming, rowing, piano recitals, band concerts, dance recitals and more were rarely celebrated without his presence.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Theresa Ciferno; his brother, Salvatore “Sam” Ciferno; his sisters-in-law, Helen Ciferno, Cecelia “Bette” Grohosky, Sister Theresa May Grohosky, SND (formerly Sr. Mary St. Cecelia) and Edna Grohosky and brother-in-law, Lt. Col. Edward Grohosky,



He is survived by his wife, Loretta, of Columbus; daughters, Marilu Ciferno of Las Vegas, Sheila A. Ciferno of Westerville, Judy (Steve) Dardas of Youngstown, Theresa (Mario) Bienvenue of Columbus and Lucianne (Matt) Sauer of Columbus; sons, Lawrence J. Ciferno of Denver, Richard (Diane)Ciferno of Richmond, Virginia, Kevin (Denise) Ciferno of Bradenton, Florida and Brian (Alison) Ciferno of Highland Heights, Ohio, as well as 21 grandchildren, Christopher Ciferno, Nicholas Ciferno, Alec Ciferno, Caroline Ciferno, Jonathan Ciferno, David Ciferno, Laura Dankovic, Carolyn Zirkel, Andrea Ross, Kirsten Allen Burchenal, Jared Allen, Ashley Almazan Ciferno, Eric Ciferno, Danielle Bienvenue, Mitchell Bienvenue, Nicole Bienvenue, Rachel Ciferno, Justin Ciferno, Isabel Ciferno, John Sauer and Dominic Sauer and ten great-grandchildren.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St.Mary’s Church, Warren, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021. Visitation with the family will precede the Mass at the church at 9:00 a.m.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements are being handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.



