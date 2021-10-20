Laurie A. Everman Vennitti, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie A. Everman Vennitti, 63, of Howland, formerly of Windham, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 6:43 a.m., after a short battle with cancer, in the arms of her loving husband, Louis J. Vennitti, Jr.

Born May 7, 1958 in Ravenna, she was the daughter of George and Janet Everman.

Laurie spent her early childhood years in Windham, later moving to Warren and becoming an Alumni of Warren G. Harding and Raphael’s School of Cosmetology.

Laurie and her longtime partner, Louis, were married October 4, 2017.

She was employed at the Gillette Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Home the past 21 years.

Laurie was a joy to anyone who knew her, always compassionate with and kind to those she loved and acquaintances alike. She passionately loved her cats, Callie, Mocha, Chino and Angel and loved nothing more than relaxing on a beach listening to the waves crash against the shore.

She is survived by her husband, Louis; his children, Jordan and Marissa and grandchildren, Ryan, Elena and Jae ’Lynn; brothers and sisters, Dianne Jackson of Tarpon Springs, Florida, David (Linda) Spies of Howland, Vickie (Herman) Armstrong of Haines City, Florida, Douglas Everman of Warren and Lisa (Dwight) Konic of Cuyahoga Falls and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Laurie was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Janet and Larry Bender of Warren; her father, George Everman of Arizona; brother, Larry Everman of Cortland; grandparents, Thomas and Mary Lucille Millay of Columbus, as well as great-grandparents, Harold and Laura Head of Windham.

A memorial calling hour will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Edward J. Kleese officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a contribution in Laurie’s name to the Hope Center, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE, Suite 5, Warren, OH 44484.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

