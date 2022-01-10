WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurence L. “Larry” Slefko, 67, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Larry was born December 18, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Charles and Diella Slefko.

Larry came to Warren in 1995 from New Jersey.

Presently, he was the owner and operator of Bear Auto on 3405 Youngstown Raod for the last 26 years. Previously, he was co-owner of Auto Sales Service in Newark, New Jersey.

Larry was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed boxing, was avid NY Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was an avid reader, bowler and golfer.

Larry is survived by his wife, Marlene (Marcello) Slefko whom he married August 17, 1991; mother, Diella Slefko of Belleville, New Jersey; a brother, Charles Slefko of Belleville, New Jersey; two sisters, Charlene Murphy of Stockholm, New Jersey and Diella (John) Leifert of Staten Island, New York and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Larry, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and 10:00 – 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Wednesday, January 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Ed Kleese officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and facial masks will be required.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

