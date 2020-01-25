Laura Roscoe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Roscoe, 91, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

She was born on September 1, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of John and Sophia Ungar.

She moved to Howland in 1967 and retired from Packard Electric as a press operator after 20 years.

Laura was member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Warren.

She enjoyed traveling, crafts, was avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Laura also volunteered at the Howland Scope Center.

She is survived by her three sons, Randall P. “Randy” (Pamela) Roscoe of Cortland; Keven J. Roscoe of Azusa, California and Daniel A. (Suzanne) Roscoe of Vienna; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Zachary and Alexandria Roscoe, Wendy (Mitch) Marines, Nicholas Roscoe, Matthew (Brittney) Roscoe and Melanie (Josh) Bloomingdale and three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Mary and Colton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter Roscoe, whom she married on April 30, 1955 and passed away on July 29, 1996; four brothers and two sisters.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Liberty First Christian Assembly, 3243 Cardinal Drive, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A service will be held on Saturday, Febuary 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Jeff Dennis officiating.

Burial will be Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Laura’s name to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

