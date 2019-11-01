Laura Mae Pernice, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Mae Pernice died at home Monday, October 21, at the age of 90. She was a resident of Dublin, Ohio for 46 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Pernice; mother, Mary (Lazor) Pernice and sisters, Suzanne Pernice and Louise Pernice.

She is survived by two sisters, Esther Mann and Carole Toth; nephews, Chester Mann, Murray Mann and Michael Mann; niece, Donna Toth; great-nephews, Anthony Mann (Crystal), Alexander Toth and Logan Toth; great-nieces, Ashley Mann and Destinee Toth and great-great-niece, Audree Mann. She also will be greatly missed by her friend, Kathy Voorhies and the two sons, Laura helped to raise, John (Julie) Voorhies, sons Brandon and Connor and Nathan (Rebekah) Voorhies, sons Eli and Henry.

Her cultural heritage was Italian and Austro-Hungarian. Laura loved children, she loved her extended family, related and otherwise. She loved to fill her family and friends with good food and good advice. Laura always “mothered” people she loved with zeal and affection.

Laura spent 50 years in some form of child related education. Her career began as a Home Economics teacher for Warren, Ohio schools. She taught junior high girls and boys for 17 years specializing in child development, family life and consumer education. She retired in 2001 from the Ohio Department of Education where she was employed as a Supervisor for the Division of Vocational Education (20 years) and later as an Assistant Director of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (13 years).

She earned a Baccalaureate of Science degree from Kent State University in 1948 and a Master of Science Degree from Oregon State University in 1961. In 1967, Laura received a Martha Holden Jennings Award for Outstanding Teacher, Warren City Schools. She was given a year’s sabbatical to visit other U.S. State Departments of Education, reviewing best practices in Vocational Home Economics. Afterward, she joined the Ohio Department of Education for the next 33 years.

In the 1970’s and 80’s, Laura was instrumental in developing facilities and curriculum for childcare and food service job training programs in Joint Vocational Schools and city vocational programs throughout Ohio. She was an active member of several professional associations.

Memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio, Father Stephen Smith officiating. An additional memorial service will be held early November in Warren, Ohio with interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

Laura’s spark for life will be greatly missed by her family and friends. God bless and keep her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Laura’s memory to the Salvation Army of Warren, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44509, or the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Local arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.