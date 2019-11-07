Laura Mae Pernice, Dublin, Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Mae Pernice died at home October 21, at the age of 90. She was a resident of Dublin, Ohio for 46 years.

Laura spent 50 years in some form of child related education. Her career began as a Home Economics teacher for Warren, Ohio schools. She taught junior high girls and boys for 17 years specializing in child development, family life and consumer education. She retired in 2001 from the Ohio Department of Education where she was employed as a Supervisor for the Division of Vocational Education (20 years) and later as an Assistant Director of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (13 years).



She earned a Baccalaureate of Science degree from Kent State University in 1948 and a Master of Science Degree from Oregon State University in 1961. In 1967, Laura received a Martha Holden Jennings Award for Outstanding Teacher, Warren City Schools. She was given a year’s sabbatical to visit other U.S. State Departments of Education, reviewing best practices in Vocational Home Economics. Afterward, she joined the Ohio Department of Education for the next 33 years.

In the 1970’s and 80’s, Laura was instrumental in developing facilities and curriculum for childcare and food service job training programs in Joint Vocational Schools and city vocational programs throughout Ohio. She was an active member of several professional associations.

Her cultural heritage was Italian and Austro-Hungarian. Laura loved children, she loved her extended family, related and otherwise. She loved to fill her family and friends with good food and good advice. Laura always “mothered” people she loved with zeal and affection.

She is survived by two sisters Esther Mann and Carole Toth; nephews Chester Mann, Murray Mann and Michael Mann; niece Donna Toth; great nephews Anthony Mann, Alexander Toth and Logan Toth; great nieces Ashley Mann and Destinee Toth and great, great niece Audree Mann. She also will be greatly missed by her friend, Kathy Voorhies and the two sons Laura helped to raise, John (Julie) Voorhies, sons Brandon and Connor and Nathan (Rebekah) Voorhies, sons Eli and Henry.

She was preceded in death by her father Chester Pernice, mother Mary (Lazor) Pernice and sisters Suzanne Pernice and Louise Pernic

There will be a Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Warren with Father Francis Fratinak as celebrant.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

Arrangements are being handled by the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd., Warren.

Laura’s spark for life will be greatly missed by her family and friends. God bless and keep her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Laura’s memory to the Salvation Army of Warren, 270 Franklin St., SE, Warren, Ohio 44481 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Slat Springs Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44509.