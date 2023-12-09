WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Vesa Family mourns the loss of Larry Vesa, 68, of Warren, who passed away surrounded by his family Saturday December 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital Warren, Ohio.

Larry was born December 4, 1954, to George and Eugenia Vesa of Warren.

He was a 1972 graduate of Howland High School.

Larry was a member of St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, attended grade school there and was an alter server most Sundays.

In 1973 Larry joined the US Navy and was a Marine Mechanic during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Navy, he was employed at both Republic Steel and Copperweld Steel Companies where he worked as a welder.

Larry was an enthusiast when it came to cars, motor cycles and movies. He also had a strong love for music and his beloved pets.

Most of all Larry loved his family and church and never missed taking his mother to Sunday Mass when he was able.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Vesa,(Jessica Vesa); grandson, Anthony Vesa of Howland; a sister, Janet Vesa Turner (Douglas Turner) of Pittsburgh; niece, Alexandra Jendrejewski (Robert Jendrejewski of Pittsburgh, along with many other family members.

Larry was very caring and compassionate person. He had deep faith and knew he would be together again with his eternal family.

He will be deeply missed; he will continue to live in our hearts forever more.

There was a private Divine Liturgy held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren.

