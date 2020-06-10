Kyriakos F. “Charles” Lambis, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kyriakos “Charles” Lambis, 60, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born January 5, 1960, in Rhodes, Greece, the son of Fotios and Fedra Lambis.

He was a 1978 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and a 1985 graduate of Youngstown State University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Material Science.

He worked for AK Steel, Severstal and Rouge as a metallurgical engineer for 34 years. He previously worked at the Ford and Chrysler Plants.

Kyriakos was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and also belonged to the AHEPA Zeus 88 and the Pan Rhodian Society.

He enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader and swimmer.

Kyriakos was an incredible husband, father, son and brother and was deeply loved by all his family. He loved to take care of everyone and could answer any question. He was known by family as our human google. His quick-wit was unmatched and all who knew him will remember his lighthearted sense of humor and sweet laughter. Despite his challenges over his ten-year battle, he never complained, never burdened anyone with his fears, his worries or his problems. His faith remained un-wavered throughout and the love and pride he had for his wife and daughter only grew stronger.

He is survived by his wife, Sotiria “Cindy” Lambis, whom he married November 7, 1987; his daughter, Leetsa Lambis of Warren; his mother, Fedra Lambis of Warren; a sister, Penny (John) Tataris of Howland; his mother-in-law, Flora Fakkas of Warren, numerous brothers and sister-in-laws, as well as nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father; his father-in-law, Emanuel Fakkas and a brother-in-law, Savas Fakkas.

Anyone attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

A private service will be held Friday, June 12 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Charles name to St. Nektarios Church, Aigina, Greece, St. Nektarios Church, Chania, Crete, St. John Maximovitch, San Francisco, Nativity of the Theotokos, Saxonburg, PA, or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church all can be sent in c/o St. Demetrios Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Charles family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kyriakos F. “Charles” Lambis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.