WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kiriaki Ketsa “Kay” Pantelas Wilson, 95, of Warren passed away on Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Center.

Kay was born on September 30, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Paul and Eleni (Kanetis) Pantelas.

Kay was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding and went on to attend Warren Business College and Youngstown Business College.

Following her education, she spent 37 years working as a secretary for various departments in the City of Warren.

Kay worked all her life, from the age of 13 years old following the death of her father in support of her family, until her retirement at age 65. In addition to this, she was a girl scout leader and a dedicated volunteer and secretary for The Muscular Dystrophy Association in Warren. Kay was a life-long learner. Being a first-generation descendant of Pontic Greek immigrants from Turkey, she was fascinated with the history of her family and the region. Most of all, she loved her family and treasured the time she spent with those whom she loved. Kay will be deeply missed.

Kay will always be remembered by her daughter, Helene Kay (Eric) Bindner of Colorado; grandchildren, Alexis Eleni (Christian) Adams of Colorado and Christiana Vonu of Colorado; great grandchildren, Ettienne and Quinn Adams; brother, Harry (Kathy) Pantelas of Thousand Oaks, California; sister, Bertha Carelly of Liberty and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Wilson in 2001 and a brother, George Pantelas in 2008.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Kay on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE Warren, OH 44481.

A Funeral Liturgy will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Denas presiding.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be in Kay’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

