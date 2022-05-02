YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Peter “Kenny” Marchese, 72, of Warren passed away Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Kenny was born on November 12, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Guy J. and Matilda (Ciminero) Marchese and was a lifelong Trumbull County resident.

Kenny received his name, Kenneth, after his father’s best friend who was killed in combat. Kenny’s father, Guy, promised his friend that his first-born son would carry on his name. Kenny was always proud of this story and held the man’s legacy close to his heart.

Kenny spent much of his life working in construction; first starting out at his grandfather’s business, Pete Marchese and Sons Company, working with his father and uncles, Willie and Felix. It was with the family-run business where Kenny learned to operate and run a backhoe. This experience is what moved him to work for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 in Youngstown, Ohio, retiring at age 65.

Kenny had a true appreciation for hard work and in his spare time, loved to debate politics. Kenny was fond of wildlife, especially his birds, CJ and KC. Most of all, he loved his family and friends, by whom he will be sadly missed.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Kenny on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A Service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Kenny’s family.

