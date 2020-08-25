Kathryn M. Kokosko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn M. “Kathy” Kokosko, 90, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Kathy was born July 7, 1930, in Smithmill, Pennsylvania, daughter of Michael and Fannie Mihalko.

She came to Warren in 1989.

She retired from General Cigar Corp. after 25 years.

Kathy was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren where she volunteered for the Bereavement Committee and nursing home visits.

She enjoyed dancing and playing bingo.

Kathy is survived by her children, William Patrick (Marti) Kokosko of Ellicott City, Maryland, Carol (Brock) Earnhardt of Davenport, Iowa, Gregory (Mary) Kokosko of Cortland and Michael (Terry Byers) Kokosko of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Angela (Graydon) Ripley, Trisha (Brad) Wolters, Mary Kathrin Earnhardt, William (Mary) Kokosko II and Mark (Tori) Kokosko and five great-grandchildren, Emma Kathryn, Madelyn, Lane, Drew and Eleanor.

She’s preceded in death by her parents; husband, William M. Kokosko, whom she married September 11, 1948 and passed away October 26, 1980; eight brothers and a sister.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, August 28, 2020, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., at the Freeberg Funeral Home, 200 David Street, Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, 16651.

A service will be Friday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m., at Christ King Church with Fr. Joseph Czarkowski officating.

Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania.

