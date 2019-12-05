Kathleen Theresa McGuire, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Theresa (Long) McGuire died peacefully and gracefully in her home in Warren, Ohio on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Kathleen was 92 years old.

Kathleen spent the final days of her life with her beloved husband, Dr. Thaddeus (“Thad”) D. McGuire and her eight children who visited frequently at her home in Warren. Kathleen believed she was profoundly blessed.

Kathleen was born on September 18, 1927 in Warren, Ohio the eldest child of Lee Long and Mary (Burns) Long.

Kathleen attended Saint Mary’s grade school and graduated from Harding High School in 1945 and from Youngstown State University in 1949.

Following graduation from YSU, Kathleen worked as a secretary at The S.A. Barnes Company in Warren, Ohio.

Kathleen and Thad McGuire were married on August 29, 1953 in Saint Mary’s church in Warren, Ohio. Throughout their 66-year marriage, Thad and Kathleen were inseparable. They shared a love like no other, a devotion that was evident to everyone who met them and a love that is an inspiration and aspiration to all.

Kathleen supported Thad in his medical practice as a general practitioner while raising their family. The focus of Kathleen’s life was her eight children, their spouses, her 16 grandchildren and more recently, her ten great-grandchildren. Kathleen was proud of all her family’s accomplishments. She celebrated each achievement, including numerous graduations and award ceremonies.

Kathleen was an ardent member of the Roman Catholic Church, served as a lector at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, Ohio and for years, accompanied by her husband, Thad, was a daily communicant. In 1998, her son Thaddeus was ordained a Roman Catholic Deacon at Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Italy and then ordained a Catholic Priest in 1999 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kathleen believed in giving back to society. She volunteered at nursing homes, served meals to the elderly and handicapped through Meals on Wheels and served as the President of the Ladies Golf Association at the Trumbull Country Club. Kathleen was also an avid swimmer both at the YMCA and Trumbull Country Club where she frequently took her children to swim.

Kathleen and Thad were avid fans of The Ohio State University college football team, were long-standing members of the OSU Buckeye Club and season ticket holders for over 25 years.

Most memorably, Kathleen rode twice cross-country from Ohio to California and back in the family station wagon with her husband, Thad and eight children to visit relatives on the west coast, once in 1968 with a pop-up mobile camper in tow and again in 1976, staying in motels along the way and then flying the entire family to Hawaii. To this day, her children fondly marvel over how their parents orchestrated these unforgettable trips.

Kathleen was predeceased by her parents and her older brother, Leland Long.

Kathleen is survived by her younger sister, Mary Elaine (Long) Mays and her spouse, Alfred (“Bud”) R. Mays, of Hudson, Ohio. She is survived by her children and their families, Marylee (Jeff) Mokris of Amelia Island, Florida, Molly (Mike) Lieberman of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Maura (Kedric) Chamberlin of Wilmette, Illinois, Patricia (Richard) Welsh of Tyrone, Georgia, Pamela Sell of Jackson, Wyoming, Father Thaddeus McGuire of Scottsdale, Arizona, Tom McGuire of Toronto, Canada and Tim (Jennifer) McGuire of Evanston, Illinois. Kathleen is also survived by 16 loved grandchildren and their spouses and ten great-grandchildren.

Calling hours including a vigil and prayer of the rosary will be held Sunday, December 8, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

A Mass and funeral followed by internment will be celebrated Monday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church Monday, December 9.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church of Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Kathleen’s family.

