WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. “Kathy” Sostaric, 58, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks Center in Youngstown.

Kathy was born August 8, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Nick and Dian Sostaric.

Kathy was a 1981 graduate of Howland High School and a graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education Early Childhood and a master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She retired from Newport Masa School District after 12 years. She previously taught special ed in Hubbard for Trumbull County School District.

Kathy was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Warren.

Kathy is survived by her father, Nick Sostaric of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

A service will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

