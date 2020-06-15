Kathleen A. Hrusovsky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Hrusovsky, 62, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 9, 1957, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Paul “Danny” and Jane Hrusovsky.

She was a 1976 graduate of Champion High School and a graduate of Trumbull Nursing School. Kathleen received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Penn State.

n her 30-year nursing career Kathleen worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Heath Care Center where she was honored with the Daisy Award and Nurse of the Year while working with Cambridge Home Health Care. The past two years she was a home health care provider with Homemade Helpers.

She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, Cleveland sports, spending time with her family and taking care of others.

She is survived by her mother, Jane Hrusovsky of Champion; five siblings, Paul Hrusovsky of Champion, Marlene (Dale) Bittler of Austintown, Thomas (Linda) Hrusovsky of Champion, Joseph (Jackie) Hrusovsky of Liberty and James (Shannon) Hrusovsky of Denver, Colorado; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, Mary K. Bittler, Alaina Hrusovsky, Avery Hrusovsky, Stephanie Navarra and her children, Joshua, Brianna, and Maleena.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A private family service will be Tuesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Hopkins, Sr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathleen’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Kathleen’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.