Katherine “Kay” (Petrick) Petercik, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Kay” (Petrick) Petercik, 92, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born October 24, 1927, in New Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Anna Terihay.

She was a 1945 graduate of Petersburgh High School. She moved to Cortland in 1965 from Burghill where she lived for 15 years.

Kay retired from Packard Electric as harness maker after 27 years.

Kay was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren where she had been actively involved with their bingo and memorial meals and the Croatian Lodge #614 of Newton Falls.

She was very proud of her Croatian heritage. She enjoyed bingo, crocheting, baking, cooking, gardening, dancing, traveling and going to casinos.

She is survived by her two children Linda (Thomas) Krol of Champion, and Michele “Shelly” Shelor of Cortland, three grandchildren Aaron Cvengros, Alysia Cvengros and Tarasa Harlow, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael (Jim) Petercik whom she married April 29, 1950, and passed away June 24, 1985, a daughter Marcia Cvengros, a son-in-law Davey Shelor, three brothers Joseph, Mike and Charles Soich and four sisters Mary Butch, Diana Panezich, Zora Fabek and Anna Matasevac.

Private family calling hours and service Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

The family would like to thank the Champion Windsor House staff for all the love and care they gave to Mom.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Kay’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

