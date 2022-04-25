HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen K. Osborne, 79, of Howland, was reunited with her loving husband when she passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 surrounded by family.

Karen was born November 3, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Edward and Alyce Muller.

Karen was a graduate of Hickory High School. She went on to be a registered nurse graduating from Pittsburgh Allegheny Hospital.

On February 24, 1966, Karen married the love of her life, Ronald Osborne. They shared 37 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on July 29, 2003.

Memories will be cherished by her son, Bryon (Dee Dee) Osborne of Stow, Ohio and two daughters, Rhonda (Anthony) Horn of Cortland, Ohio and Lana (Rich) Dorffer of Uniontown, Ohio and her grandchildren, Kalyn (Mark) Berton, Taylor and Michael Horn, Jakob Bowman and Alaina, Lacimarie and Luke Dorffer.

She has preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Osborne; her parents and a sister.

Karen spent most of her life as a homemaker and loved raising and caring for her family.

Karen was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, sewing and playing piano. Karen was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.

Per Karen’s request, there will be a private memorial.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be sent to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

