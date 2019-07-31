Juliana “Julie” Kunka, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

MOSELEY, Virginia (MyValleyTributes) – Juliana (Julie) Kunka, 100, formally of Warren passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in Masely, Virginia.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 5, 1919, the daughter of the late John and Judith Koniar.

Julie was employed at Strouss-Hirshberg (now Macy’s) for several years, and Truscon Steel for eight years in the printing department.

She moved to Warren in 1950 and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 69 years and a member of the Woman’s Guild.

Her hobbies were sewing and reading.

She leaves behind to hold her precious memories her son, James (Heather) Kunka of Moseley, Virgnia; two grandchildren, Brennen and Karina Kunka of Moseley, Virginia; nephews, Tom Koniar, John Koniar and Warren Chapella and nieces, Carol Steficek, Jeanette Pavlik, Joanne Rains and Judith Ann Marinelli.

She is preceded in death by husband, Alex; sisters, Suzanne, Marie and Anna and brothers, John and Joseph.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2742 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be at 11:30 a.m. at the church following visitation on Thursday, August 1, with Rev Norman H. Schinkel officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna.

