Julia T. Capito, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia T. Capito, 95, passed away peacefully on her birthday Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Julia was born August 8, 1925, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of James and Mary Canzonetta.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Julia was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed cooking and playing 500 rummy.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Fausto) SteFani of Howland; son, Lawrence P. “Larry” Capito, Jr. of Warren; four grandchildren, Gia Lumadue, Nicole (Tod) Ginter, Faustina SteFani and Maxwell Capito; seven great-grandchildren Tyler, Maya, Riley, Cole, Fausto, Sophia and Carlo and a special thanks to her caregiver, Angelique Sims.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Lawrence P. “Larry” Capito, Sr., whom she married October 9, 1948 and passed away May 28, 2010; three brothers, Peter, Fred and Donald Canzonetta and three sisters, Mary Cicero, Anita Gontkovsky and Ada Cantelmo.

A private family service and hours will be held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren, Ohio with Rev. Christopher Cicero officting.

Burial will be in All Souls in Bazetta.

Contributions may be made in Julia’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

