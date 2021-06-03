Julia Albani, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia “Julie” Albani, of Warren, passed away Sunday evening, May 30, 2021, in Warren Ohio, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 27, 1932 in Masontown Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles and Julia (Hentosh) Ewanick.

Julia was an All Saints High School graduate and then began working for the Masontown newspaper.

On September 11, 1954, she married Eugene Albani and in 1959 they moved to Warrenm, Ohio where they raised their six children.

Julia was a member of St. Pius X Church and then St.Williams Church.

She was an avid bowler and loved bowling in the Wednesday Afternoon Housewives League at Rainbow Lanes. She enjoyed shopping and cooking and was known for her Saturday night pizza and Sunday afternoon pasta but most of all, she loved and cherished the company of her friends and family. Julia always welcomed everyone to her home and had a gift of making them feel welcome.

Julia is survived by her husband, Eugene of 67 years; six children, Gerald (Leslie) Albani of Warren, Mark Albani of Champion, Lisa Albani of Warren, Eugene (MaryAnn) Albani of Howland, Gregory Albani of Warren and Maryann (Scott) Jones of Bristolville. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Bonnie Ewanick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Julia Ewanick who immigrated to the United States from The Ukraine; three brothers, John Ewanick, Michael Ewanick and Charles Ewanick and two sisters, Ann Ewanick and Mary Smearcheck.

Calling hours will take place at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, on Saturday, June 5, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service will immediately following.

Julia will be laid to rest in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 48 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.