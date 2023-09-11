WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia A. Putnam, 74, of Warren passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home in Warren.

Julia was born on February 28, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Elizabeth (Ferris) Spirko.

Julia was a1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to attend beauty school.

She worked for Packard Electric and later for General Motors as a line worker, from where she retired.

Besides her work and being a proud homemaker, Julia enjoyed riding Harleys, traveling and camping. She was family oriented and cherished spending time with those she loved. Julia was the rock of her family and is now their angel, looking down on them.

Julia will always be remembered by her husband of 38 years, Dennis Putnam of Warren; children, Sherry (Tony) Torres of Warren and Brian (Cindy) Persin of Newton Falls; grandchildren, Anthony and Justin Torres and Dray, Morgan and Ewa Persin; great- grandchildren, Bryce, Aiden and Addison, Karson, Kyla and Paizley Torres, Amelia, Sophia, John and Alexander Persin and Kyndal Poole; step children, Sherri, Brian and Chris; sister, Darlene (Perry) McClain; niece and nephew, Kelly and Brian McClain; niece, Rachel Dubos and dear friend and neighbor, Joe Joe.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Spirko and Elizabeth “Bun” (Ferris) Spirko.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Julia during memorial calling hours on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

“When tomorrow starts without me, and I’m not her to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes, filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn’t cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things, we didn’t get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.” – www.facebook.com/daveswordsofwisdom.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Julia A. Putnam, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.