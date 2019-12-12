Judith Wood, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith “Judi” Wood, 71, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.

She was born December 24, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Warren and Doris Pennell.

She was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She had previously worked at Neman’s Seafood on Main Street in sales for 20 years and Charlene Farms for five years.

Judi was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren.

She enjoyed camping and crafts.

She is survived by her husband, David Wood whom she married May 9, 1998; two sons, Patrick (Kelley) Sanders of Columbus, Ohio and Jeffrey Sanders of Los Angeles, California; stepdaughter, Catherine Wood of Parma Heights, Ohio; a grandson, Aiden; a brother, Robert (Michelle) Pennell of Toledo, Ohio and a sister, Sandy (Jack) Gray of Horse Heads, New York.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her previous husband, Bruce Snyder.

Family and friends may pay their respect Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, December 16 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Jonathon Cholcher officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Judith’s name to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

