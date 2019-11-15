Judith L. Wolfe, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. Wolfe, 86, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born, October 28, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Bernard (Bing) and Mary Artis Lisby.

She was a graduate of Howland High School and Kent State University.

She taught at Blessed Sacrament School and Bristol Local Schools.

She was a member of St. William Parish in Champion, where she was an usher for many years.

She delivered Mobile Meals with her husband for 19 years.

She enjoyed being with family, reading and playing bridge.

She is survived by her husband Arthur “Lee” Wolfe, whom she married June 21, 1954, at St. Mary’s Church, mother of Carl (Margie) Wolfe, Bonnie (Ed) Mozingo, Brenda (John) Cligrow and Diana (Brian) Ludwick; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, William (Marilyn) Lisby and Thomas (Laura) Lisby; a sister-in-law, Ruth (Jack) Walters and a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Wolfe.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her oldest son, Richard Wolfe, and her stillborn baby boy, Wolfe.

Family and friends may pay their respects, Monday, November 18, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. William Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., at the church with Reverend Michael D. Balash, officiating.

Burial will be in Sager Cemetery in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Judy’s name to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Judy’s family.

