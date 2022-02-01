WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Reese, 81, formerly of Warren passed away Saturday morning, January 29, 2022 at Thomas P. Perciak Family Residential Hospice with her daughters by her side.

Judy was born on December 1, 1940, a daughter of Edward and Ann (Kozuskanich) Stanowski.

Judy was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She married the love of her life, Robert E. Reese, Sr. on April 8, 1961. Judy and Bob went on to raise their three children and “adopted” many more along the way. Everyone that met them wanted to be a part of their family. When you became family she never missed your birthday or anniversary. There was always a card or gift sent to you to let you know she was thinking of you. They always opened their home to anyone that needed a place to stay.

Our Mom was always someone who always put our needs above her own. You couldn’t dare tell her you liked something because you would get it constantly. Anyone who met our Mom would always say what a nice lady she was. She was always supportive and caring and was always there for us. The loss we feel is indescribable. She was everything to us and more but probably her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even in her last words, she was happy that she got to see two of her grandchildren get married, two of her grandchildren have children and that she and Lori did a great job raising Austin together.

After our Dad died, it was so hard on our Mom. Then after our brother Rob’s passing we decided to move her into a senior living residence in Strongsville (Westwood Place) where, to our surprise, she became a social butterfly. In the last five years of her life she enjoyed bus trips, playing cards and making some of the best friends, especially Alice and Midge. Living there really brought her such joy until her final days.

Judy will always be remembered her daughters, Valerie (Dolly) Macala (Bob) and Lori Reese-Rogers (Jim); her sister, Patricia Waldron; grandchildren, Stephanie (Scott), Melissa (Travis), Adam (Kristyn), Austin, Brooklyn, Eric, Blaise and Aidan; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Peyton, Tristan and Elliot and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Reese, Sr.; her son, Robert Reese, Jr. and her brother, David Stanowski.

The family would like to thank Strongsville Davita and the Strongsville Senior Wheels for all of the great care that they gave to our mom over the past year.

Family and friends may call and pay tribute to Judy on Friday evening, February 4, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren and again Saturday morning, February 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will take place at Pineview Cemetery in Warren where our parents will be together for all eternity. We can hear our Dad saying now, “Hey Jude, let’s go to Motel 6.”

To send flowers to Judith’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.