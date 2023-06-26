HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. “Judy” Jackson, 71, formerly of Warren, passed away on Friday evening, June 23, 2023 at Concord Care Center of Hartford.

Judy was born on May 10, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Agnes (Metz) Terbovich.

Judy was a graduate of Harding High School and went on to marry the love of her life, James L. Jackson.

Judy retired from General Motors as an assembler.

Judy was a frequent supporter and volunteer for the Animal Welfare League, a member of the Local 112 Union and a parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Warren.

Judy leaves behind her fur baby, Chewy; two nephews, Robert Terbovich and Michael Terbovich of Warren and she will be forever remembered and dearly missed by her friend and guardian, Dar Beach of Cortland and many dear friends and family.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Jackson, who passed away in 1994 and two brothers, Michael David and Donald Terbovich.

Family and friends may gather on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, for a funeral procession to Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery where a graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.