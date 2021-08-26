Joseph Wilfer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Wilfer, born September 30, 1933 in Duisburg, Germany, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the age of 87 at his home in Howland.



Joseph became a master electrician at age 17 in Germany after overcoming the tragedies of war and the death of both parents at a young age. He came to the U.S. in 1955 with his wife, Hildegard, where he worked for another 50 years as a lineman with IBEW 71. He was a very talented man at his craft, valued and praised by all of his employers and coworkers and receiving special recognitions from the IBEW for his service.

There was nothing he couldn’t repair and would always help any family member or friend.

Joseph was a very meticulous and organized person but he loved parties and was proud of providing only the best for his family. Christmas and graduations were special.



Joseph leaves behind his wife, Hildegard, to whom he was married for 68 years and their six children, Hedi Lohr, Cindy Wilfer, Sheila Wilfer, Robert (Heidi) Wilfer, Ronny Wilfer and Gary (Cindy) Wilfer; five grandchildren, Jennings and Eric Lohr and Courtney, Justin and Mitchell Wilfer and two great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

Professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.