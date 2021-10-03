Joseph “Roy” Stanfar, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Roy” Stanfar, 86, of Warren and formerly of Campbell, Ohio passed away on Thursday morning, September 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Roy was born on May 22, 1935 in Struthers, Ohio, the son of Joseph F. and Helen (Sneck) Stanfar.

Roy was a 1953 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1955 – 1957.

When he returned home, Roy began his career as a fireman with the City of Campbell Fire Department. He proudly served for thirty years and retired as Fire Chief in 1995.

After retiring, Roy moved to Warren with his wife, Judy, who were married on March 16, 1996. They were members of Blessed Sacrament Catholic church, where they served on the bereavement committee.

Roy enjoyed woodworking, completing home improvement projects and listening to the Cleveland Indians on the radio. He was an avid audiobook enthusiast who loved westerns and anything by Louis L’Amour. Roy also enjoyed making wine and spending time with family and friends.

Roy is survived by his wife, Judy Stanfar; children Anthony (Karen) Stanfar of Strongsville and Michael (Loraine) Stanfar of Canfield; stepchildren, Christina “Tina” Austin (Tim Batten) of Garrettsville and Jeffrey (Nicole) Austin of Aurora; grandchildren, Nina, Mia and Joseph Stanfar and Kennedy Austin and a sister, Janet (Stephen) Soltis of Campbell.

Besides his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen Stanfar and his sister, Patricia Costello.

Our family would like to give a special thanks to Roy’s compassionate friends and healthcare professionals, Rosemary March and Jahala (Gigi) March. Additional thanks goes to the dedicated nurses and doctors in the MICU and Compassion Care at St. Elizabeth’s in downtown Youngstown. Lastly, our family would like to thank you, Roy, for teaching us how to face adversity with dignity and grace.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Roy on Tuesday morning, October 5, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:30 a.m at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Niles 381 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

All who plan to attend calling hours or Mass are encouraged to please wear a mask.

A private burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roy’s honor to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Niles, 381 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, Warren.