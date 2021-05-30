Joseph R. “Rick” Anzellott, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph R. “Rick” Anzellotti, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Rick was born June 4, 1938 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph A. and Marion Anzellotti.

He was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Warren, Ohio.

He retired in 2003 from Packard Electric as a tool and die maker for over 30 years and previously had worked at Republic Steel.

Rick was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James site.

He enjoyed his Sunday gun shows, looked forward to going out to lunch with his friends, attending his grandchildren’s activities and appreciated his neighbor’s kindness over the years. He also was a WWII history buff and enjoyed watching the History Channel.

Rick is survived by and will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Mary Jo Mastorides of Warren and Gail (Ken) Dengler of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Niko Mastorides, Sammy Mastorides, Drew Dengler, Cole Dengler and Marley Dengler.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Joan J. Anzellotti, whom he married September 14, 1963 and passed away December 21, 2003.

Private family calling hours and service were held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

